Anthony Hernández Set to Return to Alajuelense for Apertura 2025

Óscar “Machillo” Ramírez has received good news ahead of the 2025 Apertura: winger Anthony Hernández will return to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense after a standout loan spell at Puntarenas FC, according to Fútbol Centroamérica.

The 23-year-old, nicknamed “Pikachu,” scored 7 goals in 16 matches and currently ranks second in the league's scoring charts. His performance has attracted interest from two Liga MX clubs, but Trejos confirmed that Alajuelense holds the majority of his rights and intends to reintegrate him for the upcoming tournament. “Anthony is going back to Alajuelense,” he stated after speaking with sporting director Javier Santamaría.

Hernández had struggled for playing time under former coach Alexandre Guimarães but rediscovered his form at Puntarenas. Now, under Ramírez, he hopes to play a central role in a revamped Alajuelense side.

The Costa Rican club will ultimately decide whether to keep him or consider an international transfer. For now, however, Hernández is expected to join pre-season with Alajuelense, alongside returning goalkeeper Johnny Álvarez, as the team sets its sights on another title run.