Ander Herrera’s Uncertain Return Adds to Boca’s Concerns

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera remains sidelined as he continues to train separately from his teammates, with no clear return date in sight. According to TyC Sports, the 36-year-old has been recovering for 38 days and is not expected to travel with Boca Juniors for Sunday’s match against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata, as head coach Miguel Ángel Russo prefers not to take risks.

Herrera has not played since Boca’s Club World Cup debut against Benfica, when he was forced off after only 19 minutes. His recovery has been slow, and in the latest training session he worked on the field alongside Tomás Belmonte, who is also nursing an injury, but did not take part in the small-sided match with the rest of the squad.

Since joining the club, Herrera’s time has been marked by injuries. In the last six months he has suffered four muscle tears and played only nine games in total. Out of those appearances, he started six times and managed to string together a maximum of four consecutive matches. Overall, he has logged just 442 minutes in a Boca shirt.

While his recovery seems to be nearing completion, the coaching staff is determined not to rush him back to avoid another setback. He will not be in the traveling squad to Mar del Plata, and his return will depend on his progress in the coming weeks.

Even once fully fit, Herrera faces stiff competition in midfield. The strong form of Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo Battaglia raises questions about whether he will regain a starting spot. However, Herrera remains a trusted player for Russo, and the potential of reuniting with Paredes, his former PSG teammate, keeps alive the prospect of seeing him in a high-profile midfield partnership in Argentine football.