Ancelotti responded to Atletico's accusations against Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not ignore the recent statements of Atletico Madrid general director Miguel Angel Gil.

As you know, a club functionary from Madrid addressed the “cream” in a rather rude manner and accused the Real Madrid management of putting pressure on the referees in Spain.

Ancelotti stressed that he does not pay attention to such comments, since everyone has the right to say and do what they see fit. In his opinion, Gil made a serious mistake, but the Italian also urged not to forget that no one is perfect.

At the moment, after seven rounds of the Spanish Championship, Real is in second place in the standings, gaining 18 points.

The team is only one point behind the leading Girona. As for Atlético, the team from Madrid is in fifth place and has 13 points.

In the next round, Real will play against Girona, and Atlético will meet with Cadiz. These matches are scheduled for September 30 and October 1, respectively.