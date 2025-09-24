An incredible player. Dante rewrites UEFA Europa League history

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Getting better with age.
In the opening round of the UEFA Europa League, Nice hosted Roma, and one of the French side’s veterans etched his name into the tournament’s history.

Details: Brazilian defender Dante became the oldest player ever to start a Europa League match. He is now 41 years and 341 days old. His professional career began back in 2002.

Dante signed with Nice in 2016 and has now embarked on his tenth season with the club. His current contract runs until June 2026.

Reminder: West Ham activated the buyout clause and permanently signed Todibo from the Ligue 1 club, with Nice receiving a record €40 million from the deal — the exact figure stipulated in the loan agreement’s purchase option.

