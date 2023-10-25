RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news An American soccer player helps residents of Gaza. They began to actively criticize her

An American soccer player helps residents of Gaza. They began to actively criticize her

Football news 25 oct 2023, 01:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
An American soccer player helps residents of Gaza. They began to actively criticize her An American soccer player helps residents of Gaza. They began to actively criticize her

Pressure towards American soccer player Megan Rapinoe on social networks has noticeably increased.

The athlete is actively criticized for opening a fundraiser in support of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

"She started raising money for Gaza by showing off her BLM profile photo on social media. Even though Rapinoe is a lesbian who would likely be killed in the Gaza Strip, she is raising money for the region.

Apparently, Rapino shows no interest in the good people of Israel,” they write about her on social networks.

People also wonder why Rapino does not condemn the conflict in the region and does not help Israel, because a citizen of this country plays on her team.

By the way, Rapino has never publicly discussed the conflict in the region. She recently shared a link to the charity Emergency Children of Gaza on her social media profile.

Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews
Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bochum vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Sint-Truiden - RWDM Molenbeek prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023