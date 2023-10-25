An American soccer player helps residents of Gaza. They began to actively criticize her

Pressure towards American soccer player Megan Rapinoe on social networks has noticeably increased.

The athlete is actively criticized for opening a fundraiser in support of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

"She started raising money for Gaza by showing off her BLM profile photo on social media. Even though Rapinoe is a lesbian who would likely be killed in the Gaza Strip, she is raising money for the region.

Apparently, Rapino shows no interest in the good people of Israel,” they write about her on social networks.

People also wonder why Rapino does not condemn the conflict in the region and does not help Israel, because a citizen of this country plays on her team.

By the way, Rapino has never publicly discussed the conflict in the region. She recently shared a link to the charity Emergency Children of Gaza on her social media profile.