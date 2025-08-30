América vs. Pachuca to Be Played Behind Closed Doors by Order of Benito Juárez Authorities

The highly anticipated América vs. Pachuca clash in Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2025 will be held behind closed doors. Per Infobae, Benito Juárez authorities ordered the restriction following a security incident in which América’s private staff blocked Indiana Street outside Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, preventing residents from accessing their homes. One local neighbor was unable to reach her residence while requiring urgent medical attention.

Mexico City police intervened under the “Operativo Ladrillera” protocol, which regulates closures and crowd management at mass events. The mayor’s office ruled the actions unauthorized and a threat to public order, leading to Saturday night’s game (August 30, 9 pm) being staged without fans.

Mayor Luis Mendoza stated in the official release: “Until Club América demonstrates that its security personnel or contracted firms are properly trained and accredited, matches at this venue will not be played with spectators.”

The ruling represents a major setback for América supporters, who had expected a full house for Allan Saint-Maximin’s home debut. It also delivers a financial blow to the club, which will lose ticketing and in-stadium revenue.

This is not the first intervention by Benito Juárez officials. In November 2024, both Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes and Plaza de Toros México were temporarily closed due to overcrowding and safety violations. Neither América nor Liga MX have issued a statement so far, though sources close to the club indicated an appeal is under consideration. The match will be available only via television broadcast.