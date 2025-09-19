América Extends Ramón Juárez Until 2029 as Fans Call for His Starting Role

Club América has extended the contract of center back Ramón Juárez until 2029, securing the long-term future of one of its most promising academy graduates, Mediotiempo reported. The deal ties him to the club for four more years, reinforcing América’s strategy of retaining homegrown talent.

Juárez was instrumental in the team’s recent three-peat, stepping up after Igor Lichnovsky’s injury during the Apertura 2024 playoffs. His strong performances earned praise, but since the Chilean defender’s return, head coach André Jardine has preferred the Lichnovsky-Sebastián Cáceres pairing, limiting Juárez’s minutes.

Despite his reduced role, Juárez has consistently delivered solid displays when called upon. Following the announcement of his new deal, América supporters took to social media demanding that he start ahead of Lichnovsky, whom they view as less reliable after returning from injury.

The extension not only secures Juárez’s place in the squad but also intensifies the debate over América’s defensive lineup. Fans see him as a symbol of the club’s identity, and with his contract locked in, pressure mounts on Jardine to reconsider his choices in the back line.