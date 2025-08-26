América de Cali Puts Raimondi Under Pressure With Deadlines for Continuity

According to Antena 2, América de Cali is facing a critical phase in 2025, and the future of head coach Gabriel Raimondi is in serious doubt following a string of poor results. Pressure on the Argentine manager has increased as the team struggles for consistency in the Liga BetPlay and seeks to recover from elimination in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 against Fluminense.

The team’s performance has been marked by offensive inefficiency and defensive vulnerability. Despite a competitive squad, Raimondi’s tactics have not yielded the expected outcomes, leaving América outside the top positions. Fans and the press have turned each match into a must-win scenario.

Club leadership, led by Marcela Gómez, has established a clear plan: if América loses to Bucaramanga in the Copa BetPlay round of 16 and fails to win against Alianza Valledupar in the league, Raimondi’s tenure will end. The club aims to prevent a total collapse of the season and respond to growing fan dissatisfaction.

The first test comes Wednesday, August 27, when América visits Atlético Bucaramanga for the first leg of the Copa BetPlay round of 16. The outcome could be decisive: a win would provide breathing room and confidence, while a loss might trigger the coach’s exit and deepen the team’s crisis.