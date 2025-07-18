América de Cali Keep Striker Search Alive Amid Foreign Player Dilemma

América de Cali’s transfer window remains open as the club continues its search for a center-forward. According to Es Un Hecho on Diario AS, journalists Julián Capera and Felipe Sierra revealed that the team is actively looking to add a striker, although they differ on whether he will be Colombian or foreign.

Capera argued that the club must sign a domestic player due to foreign player restrictions in Liga BetPlay. Sierra, however, claimed the club is still exploring international options and working to open up a foreign player slot. Currently, América has five registered foreign players: Rodrigo Holgado, Luis Ramos, Franco Leys, Joel Graterol, and Santiago Silva. Jhon Murillo, despite being Venezuelan, holds Colombian nationality and does not count against the limit.

The likely candidate to depart is Argentine midfielder Franco Leys, though offers have also been made for Ramos and Holgado. América intends to keep both foreign goalkeepers. On the field, the team opened its season with back-to-back 0-0 draws against Llaneros in Liga BetPlay and Bahia in the Copa Sudamericana. Their next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at home in the return leg of the continental playoff.

