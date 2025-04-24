Amakhosi and Buccaneers sign new players!

According to reports, both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have just signed several new players to bolster their squad, and after Kaizer Chiefs signed their new player first, Orlando Pirates wanted to increase the competition and sign their new player as well.

Orlando Pirates sign Rethabile Ramontoeli

A source close to the club revealed to Soccer Laduma: "There’s a new star in the making at Orlando Pirates – Rethabile Ramontoeli. This young winger and attacking midfielder is set to take the league by storm. Mark my words, he’s the next Relebohile Mofokeng!'

After a quiet January transfer window with no new signings, the Buccaneers are gearing up for a much busier off-season. With several high-profile targets on their radar, expect Pirates to make waves in the upcoming transfer window!

Kaizer Chiefs sign new assignments!

Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad with the signing of promising young forward Naledi Hlongwane. According to The South African, the rising star has committed to a five-year contract with Amakhosi.

A source close to the negotiations revealed that while initial discussions involved a three-year agreement, the club opted for a longer deal to secure Hlongwane’s future.

"Originally, a three-year deal was on the table, but the club wanted a more extended commitment," the insider explained to SoccerLaduma. "They see him as a key player for the long term, so they pushed for five years. At this stage, the deal is practically finalized, and no further changes are expected."

The move signals Chiefs’ intent to invest in young talent as they build for the future.