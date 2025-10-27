Alozie Makes Shortlist for 2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11

Super Falcons star among three Africans recognised for top performances

Houston Dash's Nigerian international Michelle Alozie has been shortlisted for the 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11, recognizing her outstanding performances over the past year.

The Super Falcons fullback is one of only three African players nominated for the prestigious award, alongside Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and Zambia's Barbra Banda. Alozie’s inclusion follows a stellar 2024-2025 season where she “enjoyed a breakout campaign that earned the admiration of her peers.”

The shortlist was decided by votes from more than 26,000 professional footballers from 68 countries. The 26 finalists are the players who received the highest number of votes for their performances between August 11, 2024, and August 3, 2025, having featured in at least 20 official matches.

Alozie played a key role in Nigeria's triumph at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where she "memorably scored a stoppage-time winner against South Africa in the semifinals." Her exceptional form also earned her a spot in the official Team of the Tournament.

The final World 11 will be announced on Monday, November 3, 2025, and will feature one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, with the final spot going to the next highest-voted outfield player.