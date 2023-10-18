All participants of the WTA Elite Trophy have been confirmed

The last participants of the WTA Elite Trophy tennis tournament have been determined.

A total of 12 tennis players will take part in the tournament.

Lyudmila Samsonova

Veronika Kudermetova

Daria Kasatkina

Madison Keys

Barbora Krejcikova

Alena Ostapenko

Beatriz Haddad-Maya

Carolyn Garcia

Qinwen Zheng

Donna Vekic

Magda Linette

Zhu Lin (Wild Card).

The tournament will be held from 24 to 29 October in Zhuhai, China. The opponents will be divided into four groups of three tennis players each. Over the course of four days, the athletes will meet their group rivals. The winners of each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Recall that the current winner of the tournament is Arina Sabalenka.