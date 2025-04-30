RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alexis Sánchez Calls Out Udinese Coach, Receives Blunt Reply Amid Mounting Tensions

Football news Today, 21:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Tensions between Alexis Sánchez and Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic have flared once again. According to La Tercera, the Chilean striker, who has played only seven minutes in the past six weeks, vented his frustrations on social media after remaining on the bench during Udinese’s scoreless draw with Bologna—despite the squad’s depleted attack.

“Coach, with me you always win. That’s how champions are,” Sánchez wrote on Instagram, pairing the message with a team photo. He followed it up with a subtler dig: “Even if others don’t see it, just stay professional—for the team, your teammates, and the club,” underscoring his growing dissatisfaction.

Sánchez had previously declared he felt fully fit, implying that his continued exclusion stems purely from coaching decisions. When asked about the player's remarks, Runjaic responded directly. “That’s a good question. Sánchez is right—ultimately, it’s the coach who makes the decisions,” he told Il Messaggero Veneto, making clear where authority lies.

The former Inter Milan forward, under contract until June 2026, faces an uncertain future as his role diminishes in a season already disrupted by a muscle injury that sidelined him for four months. With Udinese winless in six matches and Runjaic's job reportedly under review, both parties could be headed for major changes once the campaign ends.

Related teams and leagues
Udinese
