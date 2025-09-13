Alexei Domínguez Sends Warning to Cruz Azul Ahead of Apertura Clash

Cruz Azul and Pachuca will square off on Saturday in Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2025, and rising star Alexei Domínguez has already raised the stakes, per Récord. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. local time at Estadio Hidalgo, marking Liga MX’s return after the September international break.

Domínguez, one of Pachuca’s breakout players this season, said facing a top contender like Cruz Azul is a challenge the squad embraces. “It’s good to measure yourself against those at the top of the table. It’s a motivation for us to face the best in the league. We’ll approach it as a very good game, one that’s made to be played,” the 18-year-old midfielder remarked.

The youngster is also celebrating a national call-up, having been selected by Eduardo Arce for Mexico’s U-20 roster at the upcoming World Cup in Chile. Still, Domínguez insisted his focus remains on club duties: “It’s been a long process, but I always considered myself in contention. Right now, I’m concentrated on the Cruz Azul match. Only after that will I think about the national team.”

Already trusted as a starter by manager Guillermo Almada, Domínguez has quickly become a player to watch in Liga MX. The clash with Cruz Azul provides another opportunity to showcase his talent in a high-pressure setting.