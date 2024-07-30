Alexander Zverev has advanced to the next round of the Olympic tennis tournament

In the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament, Alexander Zverev (world No. 4) played against Tomas Machac, ranked 39th by the ATP.

The German tennis player convincingly secured the first set, although Machac started better. Unable to maintain his advantage, Machac saw Zverev pull away and take the set 6-3 in 36 minutes. The second set proved much more challenging for the world No. 4.

Zverev began the set well, but soon found himself trailing and had to chase the Czech player for a significant duration. He managed to level the score at 5-5 and did not relinquish control, winning the set 7-5.

As a result, Zverev defeated Tomas Machac in one hour and 36 minutes to advance to the third round, where he will face Alexei Popyrin.

Olympics. Second Round

Zverev - Machac - 2:0 (6:3, 7:5)