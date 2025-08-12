RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Alejandro Diaz Becomes CPL's All-Time Top Scorer in Pacific's Derby Win

Football news Today, 21:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz became the Canadian Premier League’s all-time top scorer after netting twice in Pacific FC’s 3-2 derby win over Vancouver FC, Northern Tribune reported. Making his third appearance since returning to the club, Diaz reached 41 league goals, one more than former teammate Terran Campbell.

Diaz, who first starred for Pacific before a move to Norway, joined Vancouver FC earlier this year but was immediately loaned back to his former side. The arrangement mirrored last year’s player swap between the two clubs. The striker played down his personal milestone, emphasizing the importance of the victory, Pacific’s second in a row, which leaves them seven points from the playoff line with ten matches remaining.

His goals came from a penalty against former teammate Callum Irving and a one-touch finish. Head coach James Merriman said Diaz brings confidence and decisive quality in the box, noting that “goals change games.” Diaz expressed his happiness at returning to Vancouver Island, reconnecting with familiar faces, and focusing on helping Pacific regain its playoff position.

