Alan Rodríguez Turns Down Boca Interest to Join Internacional

Alan Rodríguez, captain and key figure at Argentinos Juniors, will continue his career in Brazil after sealing a move to Internacional de Porto Alegre. The Uruguayan midfielder was pursued by Boca Juniors in recent transfer windows, but it’s the Brazilian side that ultimately secured his services in a $4.5 million deal for 80% of his rights.

Rodríguez joined Argentinos in mid-2022 and quickly became an undisputed starter. Despite some injury setbacks, he consistently impressed and was named team captain last year. He played 93 matches, scored eight goals, and provided five assists, showing his versatility across the pitch. While his natural position is right central midfield, he also filled roles as a defensive mid, left center mid, winger, right-back, and even second striker.

Although Boca had shown interest, they never made a formal offer, especially after Leandro Paredes returned to the club. Now, Rodríguez heads to a stacked Internacional squad set to compete in the Brasileirao and face Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. He’ll join forces with Uruguay’s Sergio Rochet, fellow Argentines Gabriel Mercado and Braian Aguirre, and stars like Rafael Santos Borré, Enner Valencia, and Alan Patrick.

His departure marks another major sale for Argentinos Juniors, who also transferred Román Vega and José María Herrera this window, collecting nearly $16 million in total.