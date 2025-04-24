Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has been hit with a substantial fine following their involvement in the recent National Classic, according to the Costa Rican Football Federation’s Disciplinary Tribunal. The sanction amounts to ¢1,350,000 colones, imposed for multiple infractions over the course of the season.

The fine includes ¢340,000 for delaying the start of a match for the third time this season, as outlined in article 32, clause 1. Additionally, Alajuelense was fined ¢510,000 for a fourth occurrence of team misconduct under article 31, clause 1. A further ¢500,000 was levied under article 65, clause 3, for allowing unauthorized individuals onto the field and refusing to remove them when instructed.

Rivals Deportivo Saprissa were also penalized, though with a significantly smaller fine of ¢225,000 for their second misconduct violation of the season.

The disciplinary actions underscore the federation’s commitment to enforcing regulations, particularly in high-stakes matches such as the National Classic. Ensuring order, timeliness, and proper conduct on and off the pitch remains a priority as part of ongoing efforts to maintain professionalism within Costa Rican football.