"Al-Ain" lost in the final of the Сup

In the final match of the UAE Cup, "Al-Ain," led by Ukrainian manager Serhiy Rebrov, lost to "Al-Sharjah" with a score of 1-2.

Othman Al-Kuwaihed scored the opening goal in the 30th minute, but towards the end of the first half, goals were scored by Luansinho and Kayo.

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko of "Al-Ain" missed the match due to an injury.

The contracts of Rebrov and Yarmolenko are set to expire in the summer, so they are likely to leave the club.

"Al-Ain" - "Al-Sharjah" - 1:2 (1:2)

Goals: Al-Kuwaihed, 30 - 1:0, Luansinho, 45+3 - 1:1, Kayo, 45+10

