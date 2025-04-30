RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al Ahly's Transfer Tactics: Another Controversial Signing on the Horizon

Al Ahly’s Transfer Tactics: Another Controversial Signing on the Horizon

Today, 14:28
Khaled Hegazy
Ahead of the Club World Cup, Egyptian giants Al Ahly are reportedly prepared to invest heavily in their squad to strengthen their chances of advancing to the next round.

The Cairo club is aiming to field a competitive team at the prestigious global tournament in the United States.

Pursuit of Ben Romdhane

Latest reports suggest that Al Ahly has set its sights on Tunisian defensive midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, currently playing for Ferencváros TC in Hungary.

A preliminary agreement between the two parties appears to be imminent, sparking tensions with supporters of Ben Romdhane's former club, Espérance de Tunis.

The move has been branded a betrayal by fans, who are disappointed with the player's negotiations with their arch-rivals.

Previous Controversial Signings

Al Ahly's aggressive approach to strengthening its squad is not new. Earlier, the club made headlines with the signings of two former Zamalek players—Emam Ashour and Ahmed Sayed "Zizo".

Both faced harsh criticism and were labeled as traitors by Zamalek supporters, adding to the controversy surrounding Al Ahly's recent acquisitions.

Al Ahly SC
