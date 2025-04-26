Al Ahly's Hopes Crushed: Mohamed Abdelmonem's ACL Rupture Deal Breaks Plans for Club World Cup Return

OGC Nice have confirmed that Egyptian international Mohamed Abdelmonem has suffered a ruptured ACL, delivering a major setback for both the club and his national team.

The injury happened during Nice’s impressive 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Friday in Ligue 1. Abdelmonem, 26, was forced off the field in tears after a collision with Fabian Ruiz, raising immediate concerns.

In an official statement, Nice said:

"Initial assessments raised concerns of serious injury and post-match examinations confirmed that Mohamed Abdelmonem suffered an ACL rupture."

At Least Six Months on the Sidelines

While Nice did not give an exact timeline for recovery, an ACL tear typically rules players out for at least six months. As a result:

Abdelmonem will miss the rest of the 2024–2025 season.

His return would likely come about two months before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Impact on Al Ahly and Al Ain's Plans

The injury also disrupts transfer moves:

Al Ahly were planning to bring Abdelmonem back on loan for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this June.

Al Ain of the UAE had also shown interest in signing him for the same tournament.

Both plans have now collapsed.

Tough First Season in France

Abdelmonem, who joined Nice from Al Ahly last summer for around €5 million, featured in 18 matches across all competitions. His manager, Franck Haise, had recently highlighted that the Egyptian defender was still adapting to life in France, with language and cultural barriers presenting challenges.

While Friday’s victory over PSG was a huge boost to Nice’s Champions League hopes, Abdelmonem’s absence leaves a major gap in the defense for the crucial final stretch of the season.

A heartbreaking twist for a talented player whose first European adventure has been tragically interrupted.