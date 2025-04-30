Al Ahly Face Battle to Keep Emam Ashour Amid Saudi Interest

Egyptian midfielder Emam Ashour could be on the move during the upcoming transfer window, despite being under contract with Al Ahly until 2028.

A Possible Departure After the Club World Cup

Reports from Egyptian Television suggest that the 27-year-old "Pharaoh" is attracting strong interest from several Saudi clubs in the Roshn League. Ashour might consider departing after the Club World Cup, which is set to kick off in the United States on June 14.

Al Ahly Facing a Tough Decision

Al Ahly could be compelled to sell their influential midfielder this summer if he does not agree to a contract extension until 2030. Discussions are reportedly ongoing, with the club eager to retain one of its standout performers.

خــــــاص لـ365scores 🚨



إمام عاشور لاعب الأهلي المصري معروض على أحد الأندية السعودية 🇸🇦🔥



في حال أعطى اللاعب موافقته على الانتقال سيتم أخد خطوات رسمية للتفاوض مع الأهلي بعد كأس العالم للأندية ⏳#الدوري_السعودي #الدوري_المصري #السعودية #365ScoresArabic

Impressive Numbers Since Joining Al Ahly

Since signing from Denmark’s FC Midtjylland in 2023, Emam Ashour has made a significant impact:

79 appearances across all competitions

26 goals and 16 assists

There will surely be a significant gap in Al Ahly's midfield going into the next season due to Ashour's departure.