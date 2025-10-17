Al-Ahli : Edouard Mendy Returns to Training

This is good news for Senegal.

Senegal's key goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, has returned to action after missing Senegal's recent matches. After missing the Senegal-Mauritania match, Edouard Mendy has resumed club training and should be available soon.

Edouard Mendy's absence from Senegal's 4-0 defeat of Mauritania on Tuesday, the 10th and final matchday of World Cup qualifying, can be explained by his health. The goalkeeper is suffering from chest pain. The 33-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Voted the Saudi Pro League's Best Goalkeeper in September, Al-Ahli captain, trained on Thursday, October 16th, with his teammates at his club. He could then be available for the reception of Al-Shabab, this Friday, for the 5th day of the Saudi Championship.