Ajax Eye Shock Return for Mexico Captain Edson Álvarez amid West Ham Uncertainty

Edson Álvarez could be set for a surprise return to Ajax, the club that gave him his first European opportunity, according to ESPN. The Mexican midfielder’s future at West Ham is in doubt, with recent reports suggesting head coach Graham Potter no longer has him in his plans.

For the Mexico captain, the situation comes at a critical time as he looks to secure regular playing time ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Should he leave the Premier League, Álvarez would need to find a new club quickly to ensure consistent minutes on the pitch.

Ajax, meanwhile, are seeking to reinforce their midfield after the departure of Jordan Henderson. Álvarez’s experience, leadership, and familiarity with the Eredivisie make him an attractive candidate to fill the gap.

The midfielder spent four seasons in Amsterdam from 2019 to 2023, winning three league titles and two domestic cups, before making the move to England. While no negotiations have been confirmed, the prospect of reuniting with his former club remains a realistic option.

If completed, the move would serve both parties: Ajax would regain a proven player who knows their system, and Álvarez would return to an environment where he thrived, gaining the match fitness needed to be at his best for the World Cup.