Ajax announce the departure of the legendary midfielder

The official website of Ajax has announced the departure of Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic.

The club's management has reached an agreement with the player to terminate his contract prematurely, which was originally set to expire in the summer of 2024. As a result, the 34-year-old midfielder has become a free agent and is able to join another club without a transfer fee.

Tadic has been playing for Ajax since 2018, transferring from Southampton. The transfer fee amounted to €13.7 million. During his time with the Amsterdam club, he played a total of 241 matches in all competitions, scoring 105 goals and providing 112 assists. With Ajax, Tadic won the Dutch Eredivisie three times in the 2018/2019, 2020/2021, and 2021/2022 seasons. He also won the Dutch Cup twice in the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 seasons, as well as the Dutch Super Cup in 2019. Prior to his time at Ajax, he played for Vojvodina, Groningen, and Twente.

Tadic has represented the Serbian national team since 2008. He has made 98 appearances for Serbia, scoring 21 goals and providing 37 assists, while receiving six yellow cards.