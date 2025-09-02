Aguirre Pushes for Silvera Renewal, Affirms His Bond With Peñarol

Diego Aguirre made his stance clear on both his commitment to Peñarol and his expectations from the board. According to FútbolUy, the head coach said in a radio interview that he would love to remain with the club for life but urged directors to secure the renewal of striker Maximiliano Silvera, a move he has been requesting since his return.

“I’m very happy at Peñarol, I feel valued and I don’t think I could be better anywhere else,” Aguirre said. Still, he acknowledged that football brings cycles that may shift even when contracts are in place. He is signed until the end of 2026 but admitted nothing is certain. Addressing the club’s early exit from the 2025 Copa Libertadores, he stressed the importance of turning the page. “I erased it from my mind and I’m already thinking about next year. The goal is to compete as a protagonist, and that mentality is here now.”

Looking ahead, Aguirre reaffirmed that winning the Libertadores again is a real aspiration. “One day it will happen. The dream and the belief must remain alive. We’ve regained respect; before, teams chose us as rivals, now they don’t.”

On Silvera, Aguirre’s message was blunt. “We need to renew him, they know it. I’ve said it from the start. It’s important they trust and listen to the technical staff. We also make mistakes, but it’s part of the process.” He expressed optimism that the stalled talks would eventually be resolved.

The coach also praised young defender Nahuel Herrera as “a fantastic kid, a great professional and an excellent person” and mentioned his desire to speak with Marcelo Bielsa. “I haven’t built a relationship with him yet, but many of his ideas and his work are very interesting. It’s always valuable to exchange with someone of such experience,” he said.