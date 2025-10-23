Agu Confident Super Eagles Will Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Ex-goalkeeper coach praises Chelle’s impact and urges focus ahead of play-offs

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Alloy Agu believes Nigeria is well on track to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His confidence follows the team's strong finish in the qualifying rounds, which saw them secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lesotho and a dominant 4-0 victory against Benin. These results earned them a spot in the upcoming African play-offs.

Agu – a former Super Eagles goalkeeper coach – praised the team’s revival under coach Eric Chelle. Speaking exclusively about their recent form, he stated that the team's performances now meet the high expectations of Nigerian fans.

"Even in the last two games, they showed the calibre of what everyone believes they can do," Agu said. “With what they showed everyone in the last two games, there is hope for Nigerians that the Super Eagles are going to do us proud.”

Ranked 41st globally and the highest-seeded nation in the play-offs, Nigeria is set to face Gabon in the semi-final this November. A win would advance the Super Eagles to a final against either Cameroon or DR Congo, with the winner securing a crucial spot in the inter-confederation play-off. Agu has urged the players to remain focused on the task ahead.