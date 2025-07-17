After Saprissa Rejection, Marvin Angulo Draws Interest from Guanacasteca

Marvin Angulo’s long-anticipated return to Saprissa will not happen. Despite fans hoping for a farewell stint with the club where he won nine league titles and became a legend, Saprissa’s leadership has firmly closed that door. As reported by Bolavip’s Gerónimo Heller, Erick Lonnis explained that the team’s focus is on rejuvenating its roster to compete in CONCACAF tournaments.

Now 38, Angulo just ended his spell with Municipal Liberia following the 2025 Clausura. With 410 appearances, 77 goals, and 67 assists for Saprissa, he remains one of their most iconic figures. But the club’s strategic shift toward younger talent left no room for sentimental returns.

However, there’s a new opportunity on the horizon. Journalist Estefan Monge reported that AD Guanacasteca, currently awaiting a license resolution to rejoin the top flight, has shown interest. Head coach Minor Díaz reportedly reached out to Angulo and goalkeeper Javier Rosales as potential signings.

The final decision depends on the Costa Rican Licensing Committee. If reinstated, Guanacasteca could offer Angulo a competitive platform to close out his career—albeit not at the club where he built his legend.

