After a four-month absence due to injury: Bafana Bafana star returns!

The good news was not only limited to Themba Zwane's return to the team, but Mvala's return was also good news for the team's fans.

After a lengthy injury absence stretching back to 2024, 30-year-old center-back Mothobi Mvala has been cleared for selection ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' pivotal CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Al Ahly this Friday.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed the defender's return during his pre-match press conference, telling FARPost: "Mothobi is making his comeback. These experienced players bring more than just quality - they provide stability, leadership, and positive energy to the squad. Their presence lifts the entire group."

The Portuguese tactician emphasized a measured approach to reintegrating returning players: "We'll manage their involvement carefully to ensure they can make maximum impact. As I mentioned previously, I'm confident these returning players will play a significant role in our season's crucial finale."

The continental showdown kicks off at 18:00 local time at Cairo International Stadium, where the Betway Premiership champions will look to capitalize on Mvala's defensive prowess against the Egyptian giants.