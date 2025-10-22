African Ballon d'Or 2025 : Iliman Ndiaye among the 10 nominees

Two Senegalese players have been nominated.

The list of players in the running for the 2025 African Ballon d'Or has been revealed. Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye is among the nominees.

The Confederation of African Football has revealed the ten players in the running for the 2025 African Ballon d'Or. While Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has yet to win a trophy with his club, he remains one of the most unpredictable players in the Premier League. He therefore has every chance of winning this African Ballon d'Or.

Among the nominees, another Senegalese player, Pape Matar Sarr. There is also Achraf Hakimi, who scored a historic four-time winner with Paris Saint-Germain and finished sixth in the France Football Ballon d'Or. His compatriot Oussama Lamlioui, top scorer in the African Nations Championship and the CAF Cup, Cameroonian Frank Anguissa (Napoli), and Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool),

The ceremony will be held at the end of 2025.