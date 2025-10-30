AFCON Trophy Tour Kicks Off in Lagos with a Roar

TotalEnergies Launches Five-Nation Roadshow, Bringing the Iconic Prize Up Close for Nigerian Fans

TotalEnergies and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially launched the AFCON 2025 Trophy Tour in Lagos yesterday. Nigerian fans were treated to a viewing of the original, iconic prize that will be presented to the tournament's winner in Morocco next January.

Dr. Samba Seye, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, expressed his delight, stating, "We are delighted to host the first stage of the Trophy Tour here in Lagos, Nigeria and kick off the 2025 tournament. Being the partner of African football is a great source of pride. Football is a universal, federating sport that is synonymous with joy, enthusiasm and, of course, energy." The Senegalese native even revealed he’s rooting for the Super Eagles to take the championship home.

Alh. Abdulahi Umar, General Manager (Retail & Cards), emphasized that the event was more than just a tour's beginning.

It is the ignition of a continent-wide celebration of football, unity, heartbeat pulses with the rhythm of the beautiful game.

He stressed that Nigeria was the chosen starting point because it “has consistently shaped the narrative of the sport across the continent. That's why we chose to begin this journey here, where football is not just a sport, but a way of life.”

The trophy is set to travel across five countries—Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, and Morocco. Umar concluded that before the first match in Morocco, “today, we have made it possible for Nigerian fans to get the rare opportunities to witness it up close, to feel the energy, and to dream big seeing the trophy right here in Lagos.”

The launch included a vibrant roadshow by TotalEnergies staff, who danced with the trophy displayed prominently in a transparent truck, before it headed to a public viewing. TotalEnergies has partnered with CAF since 2016, a commitment recently extended to 2028.

"This is more than a sponsorship. It is a shared vision for unity, youth empowerment, and the celebration of African excellence through sport," concluded Mrs. Olufunmilayo Gombe, Manager, SFS & Marketing. The 35th Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.