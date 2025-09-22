Adorable moment: Neymar shows how his daughter celebrates Santos' victory over São Paulo

A future club fan in the making

Santos star Neymar missed the clash against São Paulo due to yet another injury. But he was still rooting for his team from home alongside his family, and he shared his little daughter’s joy over the victory on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted a short video of little Mavie in his Instagram Stories, showing the girl in her pajamas jumping, running, and beaming with delight. The Brazilian added the caption “The joy of the Peixe's victory 🤍🖤”, highlighting that his daughter was thrilled by Santos’ latest win in the Brazilian Serie A.

It's worth noting that the Peixe managed to snap a four-match winless streak without their captain and leader. They secured a home victory over São Paulo with a 1-0 scoreline.

This win allowed Santos to further distance themselves from the relegation zone, climbing to 14th place in the league table. The team now has 26 points from 23 matches, but they are still just four points clear of the drop zone.

Looking ahead, on September 29, Santos will play away against Red Bull Bragantino.