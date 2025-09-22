RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Adorable moment: Neymar shows how his daughter celebrates Santos' victory over São Paulo

Adorable moment: Neymar shows how his daughter celebrates Santos' victory over São Paulo

A future club fan in the making
Lifestyle Today, 06:45
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar with his daughter Mavie Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar missed the clash against São Paulo due to yet another injury. But he was still rooting for his team from home alongside his family, and he shared his little daughter’s joy over the victory on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted a short video of little Mavie in his Instagram Stories, showing the girl in her pajamas jumping, running, and beaming with delight. The Brazilian added the caption “The joy of the Peixe's victory 🤍🖤”, highlighting that his daughter was thrilled by Santos’ latest win in the Brazilian Serie A.

It's worth noting that the Peixe managed to snap a four-match winless streak without their captain and leader. They secured a home victory over São Paulo with a 1-0 scoreline.

This win allowed Santos to further distance themselves from the relegation zone, climbing to 14th place in the league table. The team now has 26 points from 23 matches, but they are still just four points clear of the drop zone.

Looking ahead, on September 29, Santos will play away against Red Bull Bragantino.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Serie A Brazil Serie A Brazil Table Serie A Brazil Fixtures Serie A Brazil Predictions
Related Team News
How much more can he take? Neymar suffers yet another injury. Recovery timeline revealed. Football news 20 sep 2025, 09:16 How much more can he take? Neymar suffers yet another injury. Recovery timeline revealed.
Neymar during training at Santos' club stadium Lifestyle 19 sep 2025, 06:38 Works individually. Neymar shares personal photo from the training hall
Rodrygo Goes and Neymar in the Brazil national team Lifestyle 18 sep 2025, 06:08 Rare find. Rodrygo Goes shares childhood photo with Neymar at Santos
Neymar and Leandro Paredes in PSG squad Lifestyle 16 sep 2025, 06:57 A gesture of friendship. Neymar and Leandro Paredes swap shirts with each other
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores