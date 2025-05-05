Adeb Calls for Symposium on Al Ahly's Transfer Dominance, Criticizes Zamalek’s Struggles

Egyptian media personality Amr Adeb has stirred the waters with a scathing take on Al Ahly’s transfer dominance, claiming the Egyptian football scene is revolving solely around the Red Devils.

Speaking on MBC Masr, Adib reacted to reports linking Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, and “Zizo” with moves to Al Ahly, saying:

“Egyptian football lives for Al Ahly. We should hold a symposium to study this phenomenon.”

عمرو أديب: وصلنا ان فيه شنط فلوس بتتصور للعيبة عشان يسيبوا ناديهم ويروحوا الاهلي



Zamalek in Crisis Mode?

Adeb didn’t hold back when addressing Zamalek’s deteriorating situation, lamenting the club's inability to compete in the transfer market or keep hold of key players like Hossam Abdelmaguid, who’s also been linked with Al Ahly.

“Zamalek is exhausted. Everyone seems to be joining Al Ahly. Some clubs are even flashing cash-filled bags just to push players toward them. Has the league become a game of money?”

"Zamalek Now Produces for Al Ahly"

Adib continued his blunt assessment, suggesting Zamalek has become a talent factory for its bitter rivals:

“I used to hear that Zamalek is the School of Art and Engineering… Now I understand. They produce players for Al Ahly.”

He also downplayed the hype around Zizo’s expected move, saying:

“For me, Emam Ashour is 100 times better than Zizo.”

Future in Question

Adeb concluded by warning that Zamalek’s ongoing financial and administrative struggles must end soon — or the club risks becoming irrelevant in the title race.

His remarks have sparked heated debate among fans and pundits as the Cairo giants head into a turbulent off-season.