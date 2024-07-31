A sensation in table tennis. The world number one has been eliminated in the second match

The world number one in table tennis, China's Wang Chuqin, contested his second match in the men’s singles competition at the Olympic Games.

As the tournament’s clear favorite, the Chinese player unexpectedly lost and was eliminated in the round of 32. Wang Chuqin fell to Sweden’s Truls Möregardh with a score of 2:4. Although he managed to recover from an early deficit, he was unable to turn the tide of the match in his favor.

It is noteworthy that Wang Chuqin had previously secured the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Olympics. However, this result in the singles event represents a significant upset. Wang Chuqin revealed that he was compelled to change his racket, which had been accidentally broken by a journalist during the Olympic victory celebrations. Nevertheless, he insisted that this did not affect the final outcome and praised his opponent’s exceptional performance.

Additionally, on Tuesday, July 30, a major upset occurred in tennis as world number two Coco Gauff unexpectedly ended her bid for Olympic medals in the women’s singles event.