A midfielder from Feyenoord could be making a move to an English club

Dutch midfielder Quinten Timber of Feyenoord may soon be changing clubs. This information is reported by 90min.

According to the source, there is interest in the player from the Misty Albion. Among the clubs expressing interest in the player are Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United. It is reported that none of these teams has initiated negotiations with Feyenoord yet.

It should be noted that Quinten has a twin brother, Jurrien Timber, who currently plays for Arsenal in London.

Quinten Timber is a product of Ajax's youth system. The 22-year-old midfielder transferred to Feyenoord last summer from Utrecht for 7.4 million euros. Since joining the new team, the player has participated in 41 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists.

Timber is a key player for his team and has already made a name for himself in this season's Champions League group stage matches.

Furthermore, the player's contract with Feyenoord is valid until the summer of 2026, and Transfermarkt values him at 8 million euros.