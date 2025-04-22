A hefty fine: Legia to pay one hundred thousand euros after match against Chelsea in Warsaw

Matches against Chelsea provided a great showcase for the fans of Warsaw's Legia, who made themselves known to the world in full splendor. However, this presentation will cost the club a pretty penny.

Details: UEFA's press service has announced fines for the Warsaw club following the first match held on their home ground. Legia will pay an 80,000 euro fine for the use of pyrotechnics and will be required to close the North Stand, where the club's active fans are situated, for three matches, two of which are conditional.

The "military" will also pay a 20,000 euro fine for "conveying messages not related to the sporting event (i.e., illegal chants)."

Reminder: The match in London was equally spectacular, where Legia fans filled the stadium with smoke, but UEFA has yet to impose any sanctions.