A commanding lead. Detailed Ballon d'Or voting results revealed

Dembélé's dominance.

On Monday, September 22, football's most prestigious individual award—the Ballon d'Or—was presented, with PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé claiming the honor. The Frenchman enjoyed overwhelming support from the panel of journalists who made up the expert voting committee.

Details: The PSG winger amassed 1,389 points—over 300 more than the poll's runner-up, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. Meanwhile, one of the main contenders for the award, Raphinha, collected only 620 points, falling 83 short of breaking into the top three.

Remarkably, every single nominee received points. The last place in the final ranking, Michael Olise from Bayern, earned four points. Last year, Artem Dovbyk of Girona and Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund, who finished at the bottom, failed to score a single point.

For the record: Yamal, for his part, was named the world's best young player for the 2024-2025 season.