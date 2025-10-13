2026 World Cup: Sports Minister Kofi Adams Supports Inclusion of Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi in Black Stars Squad

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed his willingness to help bring Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi into the Black Stars squad.

The minister expresses his commitment amid growing speculation about the possibility of both players switching their national allegiance. While Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi have represented England at youth levels, they are reportedly open to playing for Ghana at the senior level.

During an appearance on Asempa FM, Adams emphasized that every talented Ghanaian player has the opportunity to be part of the World Cup team, regardless of whether they participated in the qualification matches.

“Every Ghanaian who knows how to play has the opportunity to go to the World Cup if the coach decides that he wants. “It doesn’t matter if the player was part of the team during the qualifiers or not. It doesn’t matter if the player has played before or not.”

The minister further pledged his support for efforts to strengthen the national team ahead of the tournament.

The minister added.

"That is my responsibility, and if I am contacted to help, I will. Even some of the players playing now, I did some background work to get them to the national team. It's not about my party people but even people in opposition, I talked to them just to bring them to the national team, so whoever they want to bring in, I will be there to assist,"

The Black Stars secured their place in next year’s tournament with a 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium. This victory made them the 21st team overall and the fifth from Africa to qualify for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.