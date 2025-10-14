2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Where and when to watch the Ivory Coast vs Kenya match?
The channels to follow the match live.
Football news Today, 06:18Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Ivory Coast will play its 10th and final matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Tuesday. For this decisive matchday, the Ivorian team will host Kenya.
Leader of Group F with 23 points, the Ivorian selection must absolutely win to secure its direct qualification, under threat from Gabon, second one length behind.
Here's where, how and when to watch this match live.
Official TV broadcast and streaming
- In Côte d'Ivoire, the match will be broadcast on The 3 (RTI) and NCI.
- In several African countries, the match will be broadcast on SuperSport Afrique and streamed via DStv Now.
- In the Maghreb and Europe, it will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS or Eurosport, depending on the region.
- Streaming free on FIFA+, in countries where rights permit.