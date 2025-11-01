2026 World Cup Qualifiers : VAR to be used in African playoffs

This will be a first for African football.

Video assistant refereeing (VAR) will be integrated into the playoffs for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This decision was made by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

This innovation will mark a significant step for African football, as it will be used for the first time at this crucial level. Previously, the qualifiers were held without VAR, a choice that had often been discussed. With this implementation, the governing bodies hope to ensure greater fairness in knockout matches, where every refereeing decision can have major consequences.

As a reminder, the playoffs will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from November 13 to 16, 2025. The teams competing for a place at the World Cup include the Democratic Republic of Congo against Cameroon, and Gabon against Nigeria.

These matches are expected to be crucial for the African national teams.