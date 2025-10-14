2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, African countries directly qualified
Direct qualification.
The nine African countries that have secured direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup are now known. These countries are :
Senegal
Tunisia
Algeria
Egypt
Côte d'Ivoire
South Africa
Morocco
Cape Verde
Ghana.
The tenth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers revealed the qualified African countries. It should be noted that some big African names, such as Nigeria, Cameroon, and DR Congo, did not qualify directly.