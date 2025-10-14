2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, African countries directly qualified

Direct qualification.

The nine African countries that have secured direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup are now known. These countries are :

Senegal

Tunisia

Algeria

Egypt

Côte d'Ivoire

South Africa

Morocco

Cape Verde

Ghana.

The tenth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers revealed the qualified African countries. It should be noted that some big African names, such as Nigeria, Cameroon, and DR Congo, did not qualify directly.