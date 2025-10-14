2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Senegal-Mauritania : President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will be at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium

The Senegalese team will have the support of the President of the Republic at the stadium.

The Senegalese national football team will be able to count on the support of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The President of the Senegalese Republic will be present at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio this Tuesday, October 14, to support the Lions during the final day of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Senegalese president's visit is a sign of encouragement for the Senegalese national team against Mauritania. The presence of the head of state underlines the importance of this match and his support for the Lions in this decisive phase.

This visit also marks the second major sporting event attended by Bassirou Diomaye Faye this year, after the Basketball Africa League final.