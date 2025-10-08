2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Sadio Mané will be celebrated at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium

It's an honor

It's a fitting celebration for Senegalese international Sadio Mané. The Al-Nassr striker, who gave Senegal its one and only star, will be celebrated at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium on October 14.



The 12th Gaïndé is organizing a "national ovation" for Sadio Mané. The organizers of this gesture aim to honor a player who always carried the national colors with humility, determination, and generosity. For fans, the celebration will include a minute's applause starting in the 10th minute to pay tribute to Sadio Mané during the Senegal-Mauritania match.

According to the press release: "Through this ovation, the fans will express their gratitude to a champion who has left his mark on hearts, not only through his exploits on the pitch, but also through his humanity and deep attachment to his roots."

The 12th Gaïndé, the organizing body, invites all Senegalese and supporters to stand together to celebrate the journey of a native son who has become a legend. "This moment will be an opportunity to demonstrate, in a surge of pride and emotion, how much football can bring together and inspire an entire people," the press release concludes.