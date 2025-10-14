2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Official lineups for Somalia vs Mozambique
Both teams need a win.
Somalia and Mozambique will face off this Tuesday in their final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
In this decisive encounter, the Mozambicans have no room for error. They must win to hope to finish among the best runners-up. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM.
Here are the official compositions :
Somalia : Mohamud Jama A. (G) – Abdullahi A. (C) – Abdullahi Abdulle A. – Bwana H. – Faisal O. A. B. – Gigli A. – Musse A. – Omar A. – Omar M. – Saad Y. – Sharif A.
Mozambique : Ernan (G) – Amade A. – Catamo G. – Gildo – Langa B. – Mandava R. – Mexer (C) – Nanani – Nene – Pepo – Ratifo S.