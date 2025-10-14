2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Here's Tuesday's Schedule
The schedule of the day's meetings.
The final matches of the 10th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will end in a few hours.
In all groups, the goal is the same: win to qualify or save your honor.
Here's the match schedule for Tuesday, October 14th.
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
1:00 PM:
Seychelles vs. Gambia
4:00 PM:
Somalia vs. Mozambique
Algeria vs. Uganda
South Africa vs. Rwanda
Nigeria vs. Benin
Guinea vs. Botswana
7:00 PM:
Côte d'Ivoire vs. Kenya
Gabon vs. Burundi
DRC vs. Sudan
Morocco vs. Congo
Senegal vs. Mauritania