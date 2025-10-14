2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Here's Tuesday's Schedule

The schedule of the day's meetings.

The final matches of the 10th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will end in a few hours.

In all groups, the goal is the same: win to qualify or save your honor.

Here's the match schedule for Tuesday, October 14th.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

1:00 PM:

Seychelles vs. Gambia

4:00 PM:

Somalia vs. Mozambique

Algeria vs. Uganda

South Africa vs. Rwanda

Nigeria vs. Benin

Guinea vs. Botswana

7:00 PM:

Côte d'Ivoire vs. Kenya

Gabon vs. Burundi

DRC vs. Sudan

Morocco vs. Congo

Senegal vs. Mauritania