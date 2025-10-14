2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Gambia crushes Seychelles
Football news Today, 12:52Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
The Gambia team achieved a great feat on October 14 by winning the Seychelles.
After dominating the first half (2-0), Sidibeh scored a brace in the 46th minute (0-3). Musa Barrow, who came on as a substitute, added another goal and made the score worse (47th and 52nd).
The irresistible Scorpions continued their festival thanks to Abdoulie Manneh, who scored a quick double (67th and 76th), bringing the score to 7-0.
This victory allows Gambia to end the qualifiers on a positive note.