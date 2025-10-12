2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Burkina Faso's Victory Against Ethiopia

Burkina Faso remains hopeful.

Burkina Faso defeated Ethiopia on Sunday, October 12. Brama Traoré's men, who had to win the match, accomplished their mission by beating Ethiopia 3-1.

With the score level at halftime, the game turned around with the introduction of Pierre Landry Kaboré, the hero of the evening. The Heart of Midlothian striker opened the scoring in the 65th minute before scoring twice in the 82nd. Ethiopia's Biniam Ayiten tried to revive his team by reducing the deficit in the 84th minute, but Kaboré, unstoppable, scored a hat-trick in added time, sealing the outcome of the match.

Burkina Faso continues its qualifying campaign with 21 points in Group A. Will this performance be enough to earn the Stallions a spot in the 2026 World Cup play-offs? We'll find out in the coming days.