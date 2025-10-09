2026 World Cup Qualifiers : "Against Angola, we have a few days to prepare well"

Cameroon is preparing for its next match.

Following Cameroon's victory over Mauritius, coach Marc Brys spoke about what's next.

Belgian coach Marc Brys expressed his joy and satisfaction with the recent victory of the Lyons Indomptables. Coach Marc Brys praised his squad's attitude while highlighting the tactical adjustments made during the match:

"We played intelligently in the first half. The game could have been more vertical, but we had control. We deserved this victory. It's good for morale and for our group standings. And there are no injuries, so we're happy at the end," said the national team's bench boss.

The Belgian coach then discussed the next opponent, Angola, whom Cameroon knows well, having already faced during this campaign :