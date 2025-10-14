2026 World Cup Qualifiers : After their victory against Sudan, the DR CONGO will play in the play-offs

The DR CONGO will play in the play-offs.

The Démocratic Républic of Congo defeated Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday in the 10th round of World Cup qualifying. Following this victory, the DRC will be forced to play in the play-off round for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The DR Congo did not improve its chances of direct qualification. This is explained by its defeat against Senegal. Tonight, they needed to beat Sudan and hope for a slip-up from the Senegalese Lions to claim first place.

Unfortunately, the miracle did not occur. Thus, the Leopards fulfilled their responsibilities. They beat the Jedine Falcons of Sudan thanks to a goal from Theo Bongonda, who gave the Leopards the lead with a sumptuous strike in the 29th minute.

The DR Congo ended this regular season on a positive note with 22 points and will advance to the play-off rounds.