2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Africa) : Results of the ninth day

four countries are qualified.

The African continent danced to the rhythm of the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. For this ninth day, many surprises were in store for this global football event. According to the results, four nations secured their tickets.

Algeria and Egypt have joined Morocco and Tunisia on the list of African nations qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Five places remain to be filled on the final day, which begins this Sunday. Ghana, Senegal, Benin, and Cape Verde are in pole position. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast (23 points) will be battling Gabon (22 points) at a distance.

Results of the 9th day:

Wednesday, October 8

Ethiopia 0 – 0 Guinea-Bissau (Group A)

Eswatini 2 – 2 Angola (Group D)

Libya 3 – 3 Cape Verde (Group D)

Mauritius 0 – 2 Cameroon (Group D)

Djibouti 0 – 3 Egypt (Group A)

Sierra Leone 0 – 1 Burkina Faso (Group A)

Central African Republic 0 – 5 Ghana (Group I)

Chad 0 – 2 Mali (Group I)

Comoros 1 – 2 Madagascar (Group I)

10 p.m.: Niger 3 – 1 Congo (Group E)

Tanzania 0 – 1 Zambia (Group E)

Thursday, October 9

Burundi 0 – 1 Kenya (Group F)

Botswana 0 – 1 Uganda (Group G)

Mozambique 1 – 2 Guinea (Group G)

Somalia 0 – 3 Algeria (Group G)

Liberia 3 – 1 Namibia (Group H)

Malawi 3 – 0 Equatorial Guinea (Group H) (Cancelled)

Friday, October 10

South Sudan 0-5 Senegal (Group B)

Sudan 0-0 Mauritania (Group B)

Togo 0-1 DR Congo (Group B)

Gambia 3-4 Gabon (Group F)

Seychelles 0-7 Côte d'Ivoire (Group F)

Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria (Group C)

Rwanda 0-1 Benin (Group C)

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa (Group C)

Sao Tome and Principe 0-6 Tunisia (Group H)